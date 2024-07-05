Hanover Bancorp (NASDAQ:HNVR) Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Hanover Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNVR – Get Free Report) traded down 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $16.11 and last traded at $16.20. 3,958 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 4,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.21.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27 and a beta of -0.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.45 and a 200 day moving average of $16.53.

Hanover Bancorp (NASDAQ:HNVR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.19. Hanover Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 10.82%. The business had revenue of $16.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.60 million. As a group, analysts expect that Hanover Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. Hanover Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.41%.

In related news, Director Elena Sisti bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.95 per share, with a total value of $33,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 101,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,726,832.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 4,550 shares of company stock valued at $76,094 over the last quarter. Insiders own 24.76% of the company’s stock.

Hanover Bancorp, Inc, a bank holding company for Hanover Community Bank, provides personal and business lending and deposit services to businesses, municipalities, and individuals in the New York metro area. The company offers checking, credit cards, debit cards, money market, savings, government and municipal banking, and professional services, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

