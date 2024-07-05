Haoxi Health Technology (NASDAQ:HAO) Trading 10.8% Higher

Haoxi Health Technology Limited (NASDAQ:HAO – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 10.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.33 and last traded at $5.32. 542,440 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 552,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.80.

Haoxi Health Technology Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.56.

Haoxi Health Technology Company Profile

Haoxi Health Technology Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online marketing solutions in China. It offers online marketing solutions, which include online short video marketing solutions to advertisers through its media partners; and customized marketing solutions by planning, producing, placing, and optimizing online ads to help its advertisers acquire, convert, and retain consumers on various online media platforms.

