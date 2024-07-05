HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) Shares Down 3.1%

HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $89.79 and last traded at $89.81. Approximately 27,997 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 141,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of HCI Group in a report on Friday, April 5th. William Blair upgraded shares of HCI Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of HCI Group from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Compass Point raised their price target on shares of HCI Group from $90.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, HCI Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.75.

HCI Group Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $952.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $206.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.17 million. HCI Group had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 40.30%. On average, research analysts forecast that HCI Group, Inc. will post 11.68 EPS for the current year.

HCI Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Paresh Patel acquired 500 shares of HCI Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $111.00 per share, with a total value of $55,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 349,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,794,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Paresh Patel acquired 500 shares of HCI Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $111.00 per share, with a total value of $55,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 349,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,794,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony Saravanos sold 20,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $2,437,548.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,503,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HCI. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of HCI Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $482,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of HCI Group by 100.6% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 21,527 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 10,797 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of HCI Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $587,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of HCI Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCI Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $155,000. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HCI Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, insurance management, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

Featured Stories

