Head-To-Head Comparison: AltC Acquisition (NYSE:ALCC) vs. CEMIG (NYSE:CIG)

AltC Acquisition (NYSE:ALCC – Get Free Report) and CEMIG (NYSE:CIG – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Get AltC Acquisition alerts:

Profitability

This table compares AltC Acquisition and CEMIG’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AltC Acquisition N/A -85.44% 2.50% CEMIG 14.81% 22.80% 10.00%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for AltC Acquisition and CEMIG, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AltC Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A CEMIG 0 1 2 0 2.67

Insider & Institutional Ownership

CEMIG has a consensus price target of $2.12, indicating a potential upside of 14.35%. Given CEMIG’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CEMIG is more favorable than AltC Acquisition.

85.0% of AltC Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 21.8% of AltC Acquisition shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AltC Acquisition and CEMIG’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AltC Acquisition N/A N/A $11.87 million N/A N/A CEMIG $7.38 billion 0.72 $1.15 billion $0.40 4.63

CEMIG has higher revenue and earnings than AltC Acquisition.

Risk and Volatility

AltC Acquisition has a beta of -0.06, suggesting that its stock price is 106% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CEMIG has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CEMIG beats AltC Acquisition on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AltC Acquisition

(Get Free Report)

AltC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp. in February 2021. AltC Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

About CEMIG

(Get Free Report)

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels. As of December 31, 2016, it operated hydroelectric plants, thermoelectric plants, and solar plants with a total installed capacity of approximately 8,000 megawatts in 10 states of Brazil. It is also involved in the telecommunications and energy solutions consulting businesses; exploitation of natural gas; sale and trading of electricity; and acquisition, transport, and distribution of gas and its subproducts and derivatives, as well as provision of technology systems and systems for operational management of public service concessions, including companies operating in electricity, gas, water and sewerage, and other utility companies. The company was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Belo Horizonte, Brazil.

Receive News & Ratings for AltC Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltC Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.