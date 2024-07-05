Head-To-Head Review: MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) versus Dominari (NASDAQ:DOMH)

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) and Dominari (NASDAQ:DOMH – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for MarketAxess and Dominari, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MarketAxess 2 6 3 0 2.09 Dominari 0 0 0 0 N/A

MarketAxess currently has a consensus target price of $248.64, suggesting a potential upside of 23.69%. Given MarketAxess’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe MarketAxess is more favorable than Dominari.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MarketAxess 33.83% 20.82% 14.17% Dominari -721.11% -38.40% -35.22%

Risk & Volatility

This table compares MarketAxess and Dominari’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

MarketAxess has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dominari has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MarketAxess and Dominari’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MarketAxess $752.55 million 10.12 $258.05 million $6.81 29.52 Dominari $2.04 million 5.84 -$22.88 million ($4.64) -0.43

MarketAxess has higher revenue and earnings than Dominari. Dominari is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MarketAxess, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

99.0% of MarketAxess shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.5% of Dominari shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of MarketAxess shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.7% of Dominari shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

MarketAxess beats Dominari on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MarketAxess

(Get Free Report)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S. government bonds, and other fixed-income securities; and executes bond trades between and among institutional investor and broker-dealer clients in an all-to-all anonymous trading environment for corporate bonds through its Open Trading protocols. It also provides trading-related products and services, including composite+ pricing and other market data products to assist clients with trading decisions; auto-execution and other execution services for clients requiring specialized workflow solutions; connectivity solutions that facilitate straight-through processing; and technology services to optimize trading environments. In addition, the company offers various pre-and post-trade services, such as trade matching, trade publication, regulatory transaction reporting, and market and reference data across a range of fixed-income and other products. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Dominari

(Get Free Report)

Dominari Holdings Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing small-molecule anticancer therapeutics. The company's pipeline of therapeutics includes therapies for prostate cancer, pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia (AML), and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It is developing DHA-dFdC, a pancreatic drug candidate; and KPC34, a small molecule treatment for acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. The company is also developing an antiviral platform that inhibits replication of viruses, including influenza virus, Ebolavirus and Marburg virus, SARS-CoV, MERS-CoV, and SARS-CoV-2. It has license agreements with the University of Texas, Silo Pharma Inc., and Wake Forest University Health Sciences. The company was formerly known as AIkido Pharma Inc. and changed its name to Dominari Holdings Inc. in December 2022. Dominari Holdings Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.