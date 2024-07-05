Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) Trading Down 6%

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.58 and last traded at $10.58. Approximately 64,030 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 559,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.26.
Healthcare Services Group Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $780.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.02.
Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $423.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.91 million. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.
Healthcare Services Group Company Profile
Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.
