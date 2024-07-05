HI (HI) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $213,357.17

HI (HI) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 5th. One HI token can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HI has a market capitalization of $1.32 million and approximately $213,357.17 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, HI has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar.

Get HI alerts:

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00012201 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001112 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00008453 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55,100.98 or 0.99864592 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00011740 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00006603 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000044 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.20 or 0.00063805 BTC.

About HI

HI (CRYPTO:HI) is a token. It launched on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. The official website for HI is www.hi.com.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 5,852,569,824.696 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00048051 USD and is down -2.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $216,990.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.