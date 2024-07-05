Hodges Capital Management Inc. Has $10.20 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,454 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 3,754 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,536,939 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $195,376,000 after acquiring an additional 253,367 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,835,042 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $233,250,000 after acquiring an additional 656,909 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 80.4% during the 3rd quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 169,864 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $21,593,000 after acquiring an additional 75,701 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 70,019 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,901,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Cardiff Park Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC now owns 49,559 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,300,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total value of $90,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,688,228. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total transaction of $90,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,600 shares in the company, valued at $23,688,228. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total transaction of $489,753.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $21,726,894.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,548 shares of company stock valued at $12,774,204 over the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMZN opened at $197.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 55.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.35 and a 1-year high of $200.43.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.86.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

