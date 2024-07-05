Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.
Honda Motor Stock Performance
HMC opened at $32.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $55.56 billion, a PE ratio of 6.88, a P/E/G ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Honda Motor has a 1 year low of $29.05 and a 1 year high of $37.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.78.
Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $36.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.96 billion. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 5.46%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Honda Motor will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Honda Motor
About Honda Motor
Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Honda Motor
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Celebrate July 4th with These Red, White, & Blue Chip Stocks
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- AbbVie Stock: A Perfect Dip for Investors to Buy
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Forget NVIDIA: Super Micro Computer Stock Leads in Momentum
Receive News & Ratings for Honda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.