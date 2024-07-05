Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

HMC opened at $32.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $55.56 billion, a PE ratio of 6.88, a P/E/G ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Honda Motor has a 1 year low of $29.05 and a 1 year high of $37.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.78.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $36.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.96 billion. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 5.46%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Honda Motor will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Honda Motor by 8.3% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in Honda Motor by 31.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 54,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 13,085 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Honda Motor in the first quarter valued at $491,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in Honda Motor in the first quarter worth $373,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Honda Motor in the first quarter worth $34,000. 5.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

