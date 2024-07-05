HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,557 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 714 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.25% of HubSpot worth $79,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in HubSpot during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 335.7% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 61 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 1,380.0% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 74 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on HUBS. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on HubSpot from $750.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho cut their price objective on HubSpot from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on HubSpot from $710.00 to $635.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of HubSpot from $750.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $641.00.

HubSpot Stock Performance

Shares of HUBS stock opened at $592.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -223.51 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. HubSpot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $407.23 and a fifty-two week high of $693.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $598.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $603.99.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $617.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.12 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 4.94% and a negative net margin of 5.78%. Analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at HubSpot

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.18, for a total transaction of $5,407,530.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 526,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,656,763.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.18, for a total transaction of $5,407,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 526,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,656,763.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 469 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.15, for a total value of $290,850.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,853,897.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,491 shares of company stock valued at $13,421,594. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

