Huddled Group (LON:HUD) Trading Down 6.9%

Huddled Group Plc (LON:HUD – Get Free Report) dropped 6.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.70 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.70 ($0.03). Approximately 10,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 486,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.90 ($0.04).

Huddled Group Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3.06. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -270.00 and a beta of 2.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Martin Higginson acquired 500,000 shares of Huddled Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of £15,000 ($18,972.93). 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Huddled Group Company Profile

Huddled Group Plc engages in the production of virtual reality (VR) experiences to partner sites on a revenue share basis. It offers solutions for edutainment, and leisure and entertainment industries, as well as sells virtual and augmented reality consumer products. The company is also involved in the design and development of software; and provision of in-home virtual reality equipment and experiences, as well as location-based entertainment services.

Featured Articles

