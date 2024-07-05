Humana (NYSE:HUM) Trading Down 2.7%

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $362.78 and last traded at $364.86. 289,561 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 1,805,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $374.82.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Baird R W raised Humana to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $374.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Humana from $450.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Humana from $415.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Humana from $334.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $409.55.

The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $347.65 and a 200-day moving average of $349.45. The company has a market cap of $43.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.51.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $7.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.12 by $1.11. Humana had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 1.82%. The company had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 16.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.04%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HUM. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Humana by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 60 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Humana by 274.1% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

