Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT) Shares Gap Down to $15.67

Hut 8 Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.67, but opened at $15.33. Hut 8 shares last traded at $15.74, with a volume of 568,376 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HUT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Hut 8 from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Hut 8 from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Hut 8 from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Hut 8 from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of Hut 8 in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.08.

Hut 8 Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.81.

Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $51.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hut 8 Corp. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hut 8 news, CFO Shenif Visram sold 17,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total transaction of $145,925.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,549.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hut 8

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HUT. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Hut 8 by 280.1% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC grew its stake in shares of Hut 8 by 24.9% in the first quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 12,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hut 8 in the first quarter worth $255,000. AM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hut 8 in the fourth quarter worth $597,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hut 8 in the fourth quarter worth $605,000. Institutional investors own 31.75% of the company’s stock.

Hut 8 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hut 8 Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, manages, and operates data centers for digital assets mining, computing, and artificial intelligence in the United States. It operates in four segments: Digital Assets Mining, Managed Services, High Performance Computing Colocation and Cloud, and Other.

Read More

