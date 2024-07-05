Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

H has been the subject of a number of other reports. Susquehanna started coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $195.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered Hyatt Hotels from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $149.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.69.

Hyatt Hotels Price Performance

H opened at $149.44 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $148.85 and a 200 day moving average of $144.41. Hyatt Hotels has a 52-week low of $96.77 and a 52-week high of $161.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.51.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.02). Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Hyatt Hotels

In related news, insider Joan Bottarini sold 305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $45,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,338,252. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Joan Bottarini sold 305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $45,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,338,252. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael A. Rocca sold 1,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.52, for a total value of $177,779.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,023,144.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,189 shares of company stock valued at $1,815,619 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hyatt Hotels

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in H. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

