Ian Tchacos Buys 500,000 Shares of ADX Energy Ltd (ASX:ADX) Stock

ADX Energy Ltd (ASX:ADX – Get Free Report) insider Ian Tchacos bought 500,000 shares of ADX Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.10 ($0.07) per share, with a total value of A$49,000.00 ($32,666.67).
ADX Energy Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.51.
About ADX Energy
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ADX Energy
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Celebrate July 4th with These Red, White, & Blue Chip Stocks
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- AbbVie Stock: A Perfect Dip for Investors to Buy
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Forget NVIDIA: Super Micro Computer Stock Leads in Momentum
Receive News & Ratings for ADX Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADX Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.