ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $29.50

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $29.50 and last traded at $29.33, with a volume of 165152 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.85.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $102.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.83.

ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. ICICI Bank had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 24.65%. Research analysts expect that ICICI Bank Limited will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in ICICI Bank by 47.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 926,121 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,412,000 after buying an additional 297,560 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in ICICI Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ICICI Bank by 25.8% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 26,252 shares of the bank’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 5,384 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ICICI Bank by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 76,097 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of ICICI Bank by 10.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,128,437 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,569,000 after acquiring an additional 488,749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.18% of the company’s stock.

ICICI Bank Limited provides various banking products and services in India and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, and Others segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and time, fixed, recurring, and security deposits services.

