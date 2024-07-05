ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $29.50

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $29.50 and last traded at $29.33, with a volume of 165152 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.85.
ICICI Bank Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $102.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.83.
ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. ICICI Bank had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 24.65%. Research analysts expect that ICICI Bank Limited will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ICICI Bank
About ICICI Bank
ICICI Bank Limited provides various banking products and services in India and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, and Others segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and time, fixed, recurring, and security deposits services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than ICICI Bank
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Qualcomm Stock Continues to Rise in the Face of Negative News
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Top 3 Summer Stocks with Solid Growth Opportunities
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- 3 Stock Giants Analysts Are Bullish On Despite Struggles
Receive News & Ratings for ICICI Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICICI Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.