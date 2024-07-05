Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Holdings Decreased by Westside Investment Management Inc.

Westside Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 39.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Norden Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1,889.1% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 26,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,103,000 after buying an additional 25,144 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter valued at $1,062,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter valued at about $159,000. Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 33.0% in the first quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 42,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,405,000 after purchasing an additional 10,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 5.4% in the first quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 3,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

ITW opened at $235.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $70.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $242.56 and a 200-day moving average of $253.38. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $217.50 and a 52-week high of $271.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 97.82% and a net margin of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $305.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $244.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $217.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. acquired 775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $238.82 per share, with a total value of $185,085.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 121,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,018,062.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

