Inhibikase Therapeutics (NYSE:IKT) Trading Down 4.9%

Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:IKT – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 4.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.15 and last traded at $1.15. Approximately 68,062 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 215% from the average daily volume of 21,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.21.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Inhibikase Therapeutics from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st.
Inhibikase Therapeutics Price Performance
Inhibikase Therapeutics (NYSE:IKT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.06. Analysts forecast that Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.
About Inhibikase Therapeutics
Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for Parkinson's disease and related disorders. Its lead product candidate is IkT-148009, a non-receptor Abelson tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials to the treatment of Parkinson's disease and gastrointestinal tract.
