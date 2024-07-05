Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:NJAN) Stock Position Lowered by Retirement Guys Formula LLC

Retirement Guys Formula LLC decreased its stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:NJAN – Free Report) by 87.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,063 shares during the quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NJAN. SMI Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter worth $15,147,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January by 1,602.6% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 188,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,206,000 after acquiring an additional 177,245 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter worth about $2,338,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 37,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 4,781 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 33,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 5,349 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NJAN stock opened at $45.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $254.78 million, a P/E ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.28.

The Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (NJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NJAN was launched on Jan 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

