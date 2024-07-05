Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL) Shares Sold by FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 98,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,078 shares during the quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July were worth $2,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter worth $1,136,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July in the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 249,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,769,000 after buying an additional 21,533 shares during the period.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.39. 24,348 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,713. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.70. The firm has a market cap of $155.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.60. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July has a fifty-two week low of $24.78 and a fifty-two week high of $29.03.

The Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (IJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. IJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

