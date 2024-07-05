Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System cut its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,978 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $1,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Insight Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Insight Enterprises by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 392 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000.

Insider Transactions at Insight Enterprises

In other Insight Enterprises news, insider Adrian P. Gregory sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.83, for a total value of $538,532.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,447 shares in the company, valued at $675,026.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Insight Enterprises news, insider Adrian P. Gregory sold 2,750 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.83, for a total transaction of $538,532.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $675,026.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joyce A. Mullen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.08, for a total value of $2,010,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,205,471.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 462,750 shares of company stock worth $89,169,833. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NSIT. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Insight Enterprises from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Insight Enterprises from $211.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Insight Enterprises from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:NSIT traded down $2.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $197.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,724. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.59 and a 52-week high of $212.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $199.27 and a 200-day moving average of $189.16.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

(Free Report)

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.