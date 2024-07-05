Insight Folios Inc Acquires 931 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Insight Folios Inc raised its position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 13.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,944 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the quarter. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mairs & Power Inc. boosted its position in Hormel Foods by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 5,459,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,290,000 after buying an additional 108,944 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Hormel Foods by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,900,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,151,000 after buying an additional 1,434,437 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Hormel Foods by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,654,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,239,000 after buying an additional 144,605 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Hormel Foods by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,583,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,963,000 after buying an additional 196,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Hormel Foods by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,450,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,679,000 after buying an additional 56,189 shares in the last quarter. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HRL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.67.

Shares of HRL stock opened at $30.24 on Friday. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1 year low of $28.51 and a 1 year high of $41.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.90 and its 200-day moving average is $32.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Hormel Foods’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.71%.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

