Insight Folios Inc Has $740,000 Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Insight Folios Inc reduced its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $740,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PG. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wyrmwood Management LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PG. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.72.

NYSE PG opened at $163.83 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $165.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.22. The stock has a market cap of $386.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.77, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $141.45 and a fifty-two week high of $169.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 33.91%. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th were issued a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.85%.

In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 855 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total transaction of $135,517.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,004 shares in the company, valued at $634,634. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 31,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total value of $5,329,711.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,042 shares in the company, valued at $3,179,061.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total transaction of $135,517.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,634. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 154,544 shares of company stock worth $25,413,051. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

