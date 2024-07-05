Insight Folios Inc Takes Position in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)

Insight Folios Inc bought a new position in shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,938 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ATEC. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphatec by 97.0% in the 4th quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 5,976,851 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $90,310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,943,310 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,615,223 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $59,859,000 after purchasing an additional 80,101 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphatec by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,655,328 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,440,000 after purchasing an additional 523,323 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,451,000. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alphatec by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,599,849 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $24,174,000 after buying an additional 670,788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO John Todd Koning sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.82, for a total transaction of $480,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 393,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,042,823.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO John Todd Koning sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.82, for a total transaction of $480,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 393,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,042,823.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Tyson Eliot Marshall sold 50,232 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total value of $546,524.16. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 245,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,672,541.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ATEC shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Alphatec from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Alphatec in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Alphatec in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphatec has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.75.

Shares of Alphatec stock opened at $9.98 on Friday. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.66 and a 52 week high of $19.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.63, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical technology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $138.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.07 million. Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 1,767.81% and a negative net margin of 37.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.40) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers Alpha InformatiX product platform, including EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; VEA alignment mobile application, which leverages EOS technology to more quickly quantify alignment parameters on a mobile device; SafeOp Neural InformatiX System that automates electromyographic and somatosensory evoked potential monitoring; and Valence, an intra-operative system that integrates navigation and robotics into spine procedures, as well as Sigma Prone TransPsoas (PTP) Access and PTP Patient Positioning Systems.

