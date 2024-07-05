Insight Folios Inc Takes Position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Insight Folios Inc acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 659 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 367.6% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. 79.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axon Enterprise Price Performance

Axon Enterprise stock opened at $296.56 on Friday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52-week low of $175.37 and a 52-week high of $329.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.71 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $294.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $285.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.20. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The business had revenue of $460.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AXON has been the subject of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.27.

View Our Latest Analysis on AXON

Insider Activity at Axon Enterprise

In related news, Director Jeri Williams sold 308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.07, for a total value of $95,501.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,282.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.04, for a total transaction of $136,727.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,586,377.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeri Williams sold 308 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.07, for a total transaction of $95,501.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,282.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 89,447 shares of company stock valued at $27,684,677. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Axon Enterprise

(Free Report)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.