International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) PT Raised to $103.00 at Morgan Stanley

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $103.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.40% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Argus cut shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.78.

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $95.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 1-year low of $62.11 and a 1-year high of $99.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.73, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.26.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.27. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 22.01% and a positive return on equity of 5.78%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Angela Strzelecki sold 2,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.66, for a total value of $247,568.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,840.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 183.2% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 371 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

