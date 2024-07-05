Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Stock Position Raised by Norden Group LLC

Norden Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 2,441.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,373 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,650 shares during the quarter. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $7,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ISRG. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth $276,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,805,000 after buying an additional 3,054 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 191,283 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $64,531,000 after buying an additional 9,869 shares during the period. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 1,042 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.70, for a total value of $741,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,385,753.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 2,496 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.89, for a total transaction of $1,005,613.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.70, for a total value of $741,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at $9,385,753.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,956 shares of company stock valued at $6,927,011. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $412.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $428.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $404.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $434.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $154.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $407.60 and its 200-day moving average is $385.43. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $254.85 and a 52-week high of $448.10.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 27.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

