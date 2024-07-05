Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Ndwm LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Ndwm LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 49 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 2.6% of Ndwm LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Ndwm LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Summit X LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 5,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 1.3% in the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedrus LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Cedrus LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.8 %

QQQ opened at $491.04 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $459.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $438.63. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $342.35 and a twelve month high of $491.17.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be issued a $0.7615 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

