Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Bought by Kaye Capital Management

Kaye Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 26.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,940 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises about 7.4% of Kaye Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Kaye Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $17,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 4.7% in the first quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 7,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,383,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Ndwm LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 0.8% in the first quarter. Ndwm LLC now owns 6,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Core Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 9.4% in the first quarter. Core Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 4.8% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 8,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,743,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 4.1% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,192,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $491.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $459.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $438.63. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $342.35 and a 12-month high of $491.17.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a $0.7615 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

