Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Bought by Retirement Guys Formula LLC

Retirement Guys Formula LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 284.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,911 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises 1.4% of Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oak Harvest Investment Services boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 1,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Park Edge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Financial Perspectives Inc boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.2% during the first quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 4,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,190,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Kaye Capital Management increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Kaye Capital Management now owns 38,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,049,000 after acquiring an additional 7,940 shares during the period. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 7,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,383,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $491.04 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $342.35 and a 1 year high of $491.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $459.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $438.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be issued a $0.7615 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

