Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. Sells 269 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,695 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 269 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 4.8% of Investment Partners Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sandbar Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter worth approximately $242,000. Matthew 25 Management Corp lifted its position in Microsoft by 26.7% during the third quarter. Matthew 25 Management Corp now owns 19,000 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,999,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 48.3% during the third quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC now owns 76,884 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $24,276,000 after buying an additional 25,048 shares in the last quarter. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 2,777.8% during the third quarter. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft by 2.3% during the third quarter. Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. now owns 9,959 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,145,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.53, for a total transaction of $101,389.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 47,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,534,480.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.68, for a total value of $10,642,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,674,690.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 244 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.53, for a total value of $101,389.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 47,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,534,480.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,566 shares of company stock valued at $10,877,535. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. New Street Research began coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $570.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Microsoft from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Microsoft from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $480.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $467.12.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $460.77 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $427.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $411.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.89. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $309.45 and a 1 year high of $461.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $61.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.86 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 37.54% and a net margin of 36.43%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.97%.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

