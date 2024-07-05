Investors Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 2,521 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 810% compared to the typical daily volume of 277 put options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 8,100 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.67, for a total transaction of $1,001,727.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,741,891.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Blake R. Bell sold 4,100 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.99, for a total value of $479,659.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,745 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,170,637.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.75% of the company's stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 580.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,584,361 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $201,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,630 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter worth about $74,763,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 867,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $110,303,000 after purchasing an additional 296,186 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 8,732.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 225,398 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,671,000 after buying an additional 222,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,178,000. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $123.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $120.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.88. Expeditors International of Washington has a twelve month low of $107.03 and a twelve month high of $131.17. The firm has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 7.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is a positive change from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.69. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.93%.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

