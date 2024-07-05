Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS)

Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 25,128 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 3,010% compared to the typical daily volume of 808 put options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARHS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Arhaus from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Arhaus in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Arhaus from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Arhaus from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price (up from $19.00) on shares of Arhaus in a report on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.56.

Insider Transactions at Arhaus

Institutional Trading of Arhaus

In other Arhaus news, CFO Dawn Phillipson sold 150,000 shares of Arhaus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $2,845,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 499,555 shares in the company, valued at $9,476,558.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Arhaus news, CFO Dawn Phillipson sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $2,845,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 499,555 shares in the company, valued at $9,476,558.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Lisa Chi sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total transaction of $28,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,316,544.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Arhaus by 147.1% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 8,792,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,312,000 after acquiring an additional 5,233,776 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Arhaus by 11.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,387,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,518,000 after purchasing an additional 463,749 shares in the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Arhaus in the third quarter valued at approximately $17,671,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Arhaus by 0.6% in the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,813,000 after purchasing an additional 8,824 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Arhaus by 0.7% during the first quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 1,261,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,420,000 after purchasing an additional 8,461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.88% of the company’s stock.

Arhaus Stock Performance

NASDAQ ARHS opened at $15.90 on Friday. Arhaus has a 1-year low of $7.56 and a 1-year high of $19.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.69 and a 200-day moving average of $14.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 2.58.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.09. Arhaus had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 8.30%. The business had revenue of $295.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.23 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arhaus will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arhaus Company Profile

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market in the United States. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, and other items; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

See Also

