IOTA Trading 20.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (MIOTA)

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 5th. IOTA has a total market cap of $471.01 million and $17.42 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IOTA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000257 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, IOTA has traded down 20.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Get IOTA alerts:

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000815 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001415 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000019 BTC.

IOTA Profile

IOTA (CRYPTO:MIOTA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 3,325,193,912 coins. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here.

IOTA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IOTA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IOTA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.