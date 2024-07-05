Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) Shares Gap Down to $14.39

Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.39, but opened at $13.94. Iris Energy shares last traded at $14.75, with a volume of 3,513,018 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on IREN. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Iris Energy from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Iris Energy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Iris Energy from $9.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Iris Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Iris Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.33.

Iris Energy Trading Down 0.3 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.81.

Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $54.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.41 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Iris Energy Limited will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Iris Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iris Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Iris Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. CCG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Iris Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in Iris Energy by 373.9% in the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 13,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 11,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Olympiad Research LP bought a new position in Iris Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Institutional investors own 41.08% of the company’s stock.

Iris Energy Company Profile

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Further Reading

