iShares Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:IBIT) Shares Gap Down to $35.22

iShares Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:IBIT – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $35.22, but opened at $34.35. iShares Bitcoin Trust shares last traded at $34.49, with a volume of 3,568,954 shares changing hands.
iShares Bitcoin Trust Price Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.99 and a 200-day moving average of $32.94.
About iShares Bitcoin Trust
The Defiance Daily Short Digitizing the Economy ETF (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that provides daily inverse (-1x) exposure to the Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK). IBIT was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Defiance.
