iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $75.32

iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $75.32 and last traded at $75.29, with a volume of 10177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.10.
iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.85 and its 200-day moving average is $71.73.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF during the third quarter valued at $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Nvwm LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weitzel Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF in the first quarter valued at about $209,000.
About iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF
iShares Aggressive Allocation ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Aggressive Allocation Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Aggressive Index (the Aggressive Allocation Index). The Aggressive Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to an aggressive risk profile.
