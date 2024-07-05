iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $75.32

iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $75.32 and last traded at $75.29, with a volume of 10177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.10.

Get iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF alerts:

iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.85 and its 200-day moving average is $71.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF during the third quarter valued at $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Nvwm LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weitzel Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF in the first quarter valued at about $209,000.

About iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF

iShares Aggressive Allocation ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Aggressive Allocation Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Aggressive Index (the Aggressive Allocation Index). The Aggressive Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to an aggressive risk profile.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.