iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Kovack Advisors Inc.’s Largest Position

Kovack Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 15.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,706 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 9.4% of Kovack Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $77,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 266,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,898,000 after purchasing an additional 21,997 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 7,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. TCP Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. TCP Asset Management LLC now owns 104,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,825,000 after purchasing an additional 28,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leeward Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of IVV opened at $554.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $478.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $532.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $511.42. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $411.02 and a 12 month high of $554.81.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

