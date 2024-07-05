iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Amarillo National Bank

Amarillo National Bank cut its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 958 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 13.1% of Amarillo National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Amarillo National Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $70,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eukles Asset Management increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 126.9% in the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $554.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $478.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $411.02 and a 52 week high of $554.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $533.59 and its 200-day moving average is $511.72.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

