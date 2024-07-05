iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Position Increased by True Link Financial Advisors LLC

True Link Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 266,102 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,997 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 13.4% of True Link Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. True Link Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $139,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42,439.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,628,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,121,085,000 after purchasing an additional 8,607,912 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,890,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,682,737,000 after purchasing an additional 8,316,251 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,592,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,554,741,000 after purchasing an additional 5,277,616 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,128,876,000. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,083,439,000.

Shares of IVV opened at $554.33 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $411.02 and a 52 week high of $554.81. The company has a market capitalization of $478.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $532.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $511.42.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

