iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Sets New 12-Month High at $131.08

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $131.08 and last traded at $131.01, with a volume of 13965 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $130.55.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $19.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $122.09 and a 200-day moving average of $114.92.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.1445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 41.4% in the first quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.