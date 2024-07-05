iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 40,762 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the previous session’s volume of 114,885 shares.The stock last traded at $24.44 and had previously closed at $24.43.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.41.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.0788 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUSB. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,433,000. Payden & Rygel Investment Group purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $2,028,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $911,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 220,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,405,000 after purchasing an additional 17,636 shares during the period. Finally, Mittelman Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $293,000.

The iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, short-term corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return of the Bloomberg US Corporate 1-5 years Index.

