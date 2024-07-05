iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 40,762 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the previous session’s volume of 114,885 shares.The stock last traded at $24.44 and had previously closed at $24.43.
iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.41.
iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.0788 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%.
About iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF
The iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, short-term corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return of the Bloomberg US Corporate 1-5 years Index.
