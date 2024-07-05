iShares Inflation Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGIH) Shares Up 0.3%

iShares Inflation Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGIH – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $24.44 and last traded at $24.44. 2 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.35.

iShares Inflation Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.40.

About iShares Inflation Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

(Get Free Report)

The iShares Inflation Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGIH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that holds the iShares Core US Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG), which targets USD-denominated, investment-grade bonds, while mitigating inflation risk through swaps.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Inflation Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Inflation Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.