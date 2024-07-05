iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) Short Interest Up 5.5% in June

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,160,000 shares, a growth of 5.5% from the May 31st total of 19,110,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,657,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.
iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF stock opened at $88.87 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.44. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $79.70 and a 12 month high of $90.08.
iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a $0.3813 dividend. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.
Institutional Trading of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF
About iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF
iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.
