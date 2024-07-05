iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) Short Interest Up 5.5% in June

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,160,000 shares, a growth of 5.5% from the May 31st total of 19,110,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,657,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF stock opened at $88.87 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.44. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $79.70 and a 12 month high of $90.08.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a $0.3813 dividend. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.

Institutional Trading of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF

About iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 172.3% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 7,760 shares in the last quarter. Stairway Partners LLC grew its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 245,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,714,000 after buying an additional 6,310 shares in the last quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC grew its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 36.3% during the first quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 63,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,707,000 after buying an additional 3,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 192.1% during the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 39,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,532,000 after purchasing an additional 25,905 shares during the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

