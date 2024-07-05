iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) Sets New 52-Week High at $60.88

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $60.88 and last traded at $60.54, with a volume of 170993 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.11.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.59. The stock has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.88.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $0.491 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 22.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,875,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641,911 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 16.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,744,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,583,000 after purchasing an additional 533,051 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 30.8% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,142,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,610,000 after purchasing an additional 740,308 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 1,986,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,354,000 after buying an additional 699,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 136.9% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,224,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,471,000 after acquiring an additional 707,352 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.