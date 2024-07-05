iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) Sets New 52-Week High at $60.88

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $60.88 and last traded at $60.54, with a volume of 170993 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.11.
iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Trading Up 0.6 %
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.59. The stock has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.88.
iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $0.491 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.
Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF
About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF
The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Qualcomm Stock Continues to Rise in the Face of Negative News
- What is a Dividend King?
- Top 3 Summer Stocks with Solid Growth Opportunities
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- 3 Stock Giants Analysts Are Bullish On Despite Struggles
Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.