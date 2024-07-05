iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) Sets New 1-Year High at $68.69

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $68.69 and last traded at $68.52, with a volume of 336540 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $66.85.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.80 and a 200 day moving average of $64.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 242.7% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 460.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the first quarter worth $168,000.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

