iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) Hits New 1-Year High at $55.71

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $55.71 and last traded at $55.38, with a volume of 946887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.27.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.22.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 1,337.6% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 2,429,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $111,852,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260,960 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc. now owns 1,609,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,338,000 after acquiring an additional 337,500 shares during the period. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,149,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,915,000 after acquiring an additional 148,483 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 1,109,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,987,000 after acquiring an additional 92,394 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 991,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,283,000 after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares during the period.

About iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

