iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Purchased by Lake Street Private Wealth LLC

Lake Street Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,026 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,419,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,158,000 after buying an additional 1,604,659 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 145.0% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,649,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568,156 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,378,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542,503 shares in the last quarter. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $100,134,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,684,000.

Shares of IVW stock opened at $94.85 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.53 and a fifty-two week high of $94.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.96. The stock has a market cap of $49.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

