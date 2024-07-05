Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Receives $142.63 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $142.63.

A number of analysts have issued reports on JBL shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Argus downgraded shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Jabil from $149.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Jabil from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Jabil from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 17th.

Jabil Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of JBL stock opened at $110.10 on Tuesday. Jabil has a 12-month low of $100.18 and a 12-month high of $156.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $116.60 and its 200 day moving average is $127.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.27.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 40.30%. The company’s revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. Research analysts expect that Jabil will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jabil

In other news, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.20, for a total value of $2,013,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 339,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,591,095. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.20, for a total value of $2,013,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 339,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,591,095. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP May Yee Yap sold 7,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.65, for a total transaction of $1,100,023.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,050,687.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

