Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

JAZZ has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $117.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $222.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.62.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on JAZZ

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $103.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $102.86 and a 1 year high of $146.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $108.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.26.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.53 by ($1.55). Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.86% and a net margin of 8.61%. The firm had revenue of $901.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.99 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 15.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total value of $548,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,369.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,448,689 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $776,551,000 after acquiring an additional 84,941 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,380,858 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $286,703,000 after acquiring an additional 37,631 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 1,432,660 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $172,521,000 after acquiring an additional 165,200 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $171,943,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,023,706 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $125,916,000 after acquiring an additional 224,865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.